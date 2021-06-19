Hero bartender saves two women from ‘creep’ customer with clever bill trick

There’s going above and beyond – and then there’s this.

A bartender has been widely praised online after he used a genius trick to help two women who were getting unwanted attention from an “aggressive creep.”

Trinity Allie wrote on Twitter that she and her friend were enjoying a drink at a bar in Tampa, Florida, in the United States, when a man started “harassing” them.

What the pair did not realise was that the bartender, Max Gutierrez, was watching – and was ready to step in when the guy wouldn’t go away. According to Trinity, Max came over to the table and handed Trinity and her friend a fake receipt, which had a covert message on it.

It read: “If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed. He is giving me the creeps.”

Sharing the story on Twitter, Trinity wrote: “This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt ! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs.

“He ended up having to literally yell at the guy he said “you need to get tf away from these girls who clearly are not interested” & the dude said “that was a little aggressive” and he said “well ur aggresssively hitting on them & you need to leave”.”

She said she asked the bartender to pose for the picture after the man was successfully scared off.

The post was shared thousands of times, with one person writing: “Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts.”

Max himself was then alerted to the post and replied: “Hey that’s me! Fun update, the guy I kicked out Sunday night came back to the bar JUST NOW for a beer, told him I wouldn’t serve him.”

Also responding to the story on Reddit, Max said he was good at picking up on people’s body language and can sense when people might feel uncomfortable.

“This guy was giving off very weird vibes for quite a while, kept an eye on him, try to give him a chance, try to let the girls tell him no and leave it at that, but he didn’t take no for an answer and kept pestering them so eventually I kind of yelled at him and made him leave,” he said.

Well done, Max. That’s the sort of bartender we want to see.