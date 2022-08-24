Oakland Athletics fans seem to be in the spirit of tourism as they returned to “the scene of the crime” in the stands where a couple allegedly partook in a sex act the day before.

On Monday (22 August), the fans showed up at RingCentral Coliseum to check out the spot.

Viral video footage shows the fans laughing and holding up signs with crude messages such as “Don’t Blow It” and “Play Balls.”

Another sign reads, “Keep your head in the game.”

“Alright, we’re here at the scene of the crime,” a person in the clip can be heard saying as a seat, presumably the one in question, is shown.

The camera also panned over to show the fan-made signs and view from the section.

The A’s fans were also seen in what appeared to be the exact upper-level section where the pair was spotted in an alleged intimate engagement during Sunday’s 5-3 win against the Seattle Mariners.

A separate video that has gone viral appeared to show the couple isolated in the top left corner of section 334 at the stadium.

Since the incident, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) launched a probe into the matter.

“However, the parties have not been identified, and no one has been cited/arrested at this time,” said Candace Keas, the OPD Public Information Officer, in a statement to KRON4.

“The violation is 647(a) PC. Lewd acts in public.”

If the duo are charged and convicted, they could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

As for the A’s, it seems they’ve increased security in the upper deck, based on a video by Jomboy Media.

It showed the staff at the stadium standing at the entrance of each section during the team’s Miami Marlin’s loss 5-3 loss Marlins on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Oakland plays host to Miami to close out their three-game series.

