Police in the UK are asking the public to help identify a suspect but their best photo of the man has left the internet baffled.



On Twitter, Bedfordshire Police requested help identifying a man who they believe was involved in an assault in early July. Using some sort of camera footage they attached a photo of a blurry dark figured with what appear to be red massive dots on the man.

"Do you recognise this man? We believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries about an assault in Icknield Way, Luton, on 3 July. We understand these pictures are low resolution. However, any info, please call 101 or visit https://orlo.uk/8MmyQ quoting 40/38241/22," the tweet reads.

The photo immediately the caught attention of people who found it hysterical that the Bedfordshire police believed it could help identify a suspect.

"This is a parody account, no one can tell me different. Policing in the UK is on its arse…" Michael Morgan tweeted.

"How is it physically possible for a camera to be this bad?" Lloyd asked.

"I’ve seen clearer photos of Bigfoot than this. Incredible." Cara wrote.

Many people thought the blurry black and red photo was reminiscent of superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Deadpool.

"Swear that's iron man," one Twitter user wrote.

Other people wondered how the photo could be so blurry given recent technological advances, like NASA being able to produce scientific-quality photos of deep space.

"NASA have a telescope that can see 13.6 billion light years away but the police can’t have high quality CCTV", Cadi wrote.

Police often rely on CCTV footage to catch suspects involved in crimes. Because CCTVs are privately owned and typically only meant to broadcast to a limited set of monitors, their quality can vary.

