Twitter has birthed some serious food wars: The battle between the full English and American breakfast, the longstanding debate on whether food belongs in the fridge or cupboard, and now, whether beef and ice lollies make the perfect pairing.

That's right. Bovril has put a summer spin on their signature beefy brew and created a Bovril ice lolly.

The viral post shared by Twitter account Footy Scran has stirred up quite the storm across the platform with thousands of likes and responses.

Bovril advertised the concoction as free, one-off handouts, which still wasn't enough for one critic: "It’s free and I imagine I’d still want some sort of compensation for this monstrosity."

A second reiterated: "I would pay for them to not hand that out to me."

"This is the worst thing I've ever seen at a football match and I've watched Jamie Hanson play," another user hilariously penned.

Even the official Wall's ice cream account was stunned, saying: "Umm what's going on here."

Unsurprisingly, the Twitter poll revealed an overwhelming 72 per cent of people opted against the Bovril ice lolly.







That being said, there were still some adventurous fans of the snack amidst all the controversy.

"I need to try one," one eager user tweeted, while another wrote: "This is a game-changer" – though we're not entirely sure whether he meant for better or worse.

During the launch during football season last year, Sophie Allan, Brand Manager at Bovril, said: "Bovril has long been known as the drink that warms terraces all over the country.



"It’s a much-loved halftime staple and institution on the British football scene."

