Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro is appalled that Lena Dunham is set to direct a Polly Pocket movie after the success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, already calling the film "feminist garbage".

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, titled "more feminist garbage coming to a theatre near you", the 39-year-old spent the latter part of the 10-minute video complaining about the newly announced movie, after he'd spent 40 minutes (plus another 40 in two more videos) criticising the Barbie movie which has gone on to make $500 million at the global box office in a week.

It was announced this week that Lena Dunham was set to direct a 'Polly Pocket' movie starring Lily Collins. Not only was Polly Pocket announced but Mattel also said that Barney, Hot Wheels, American Girl Dolls, and more were also getting the movie star treatment.

"Now we are getting the Polly Pocket movie that is going to be directed by Lena Dunham, who is a trash person," Shapiro exclaims as he discusses the announcement.

Not only does Shapiro seemingly not like Dunham as a person, but he also takes issue with Dunham, who he views as an "adult director", directing a children's film. "Lena Dunham is not a director of children's film, she became famous for the extraordinarily sexually graphic HBO show Girls."





"Mattel execs say that there's already a great script. I doubt that because they certainly did not have a great script for Barbie."

Speaking of the other movies in the works from Mattel, Shapiro bizarrely accused them all of having an agenda to push progressive ideas such as feminism, LGBT+ rights, and climate change: "I assume that American Girl will actually be turned into a feminist icon who scorns America and believes that America was founded in 1619.

"Thomas and Friends will be about a gay train or something. And Barney will be about a purple dinosaur railing against global climate change which is putting his friends and family in danger because people drive cars. I can only imagine this is where they're going with this."

Since Shapiro's first rant about Barbie, Gerwig has responded to some of the right-wing criticism by saying: "Certainly, there’s a lot of passion. My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men."

