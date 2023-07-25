Ben Shapiro got so mad at the Barbie movie he filmed himself setting dolls on fire

Ben Shapiro has been to see the Barbie movie - and he hasn't taken the pro-feminism plot line very well to say the least.

In a 43-minute review posted to YouTube, Shapiro filmed himself setting Barbie dolls on fire, as he scolded the film with some rather tasteful language.

This movie is not just a piece of s***. This movie is a flaming piece of dogs***, piled atop an entire dumpster on fire, piled atop a landfill filled with dogs***," he said.

