Many of us will know Beth Rigby as Sky News’ political editor, asking forensic and sometimes brutal questions of high-profile politicians at press conferences, but a performance by the pop group Scarlet on Top of the Pops in 1995 has led Twitter/X users to wonder if the journalist previously enjoyed a career as a talented pianist.

Footage of the band playing their ballad “Independent Love Song” was posted on social media on Monday, but has since been shared more widely as a result of users questioning if the woman on the piano – with brown hair in a bob and a vibrant purple suit – is actually Rigby.

“Is that Sky’s Beth Rigby on the piano,” asked one user.

Another quipped: “Didn’t realise Beth Rigby was in a band.”

And the reporter herself has since had some fun with the speculation, quote tweeting the video and writing: “I’ve still got that suit.”

Even Wikipedia vandals have jumped at the chance to crack jokes on Scarlet’s page on the online encyclopaedia, with a string of edits made to the page on Tuesday night to list Rigby as a past member alongside Cheryl Parker.

The online vandalism is yet to be rectified by those who take Wikipedia article writing a lot more seriously.

So, did the Sky News journalist actually enjoy a career as a pianist in a pop band?

No – sorry to disappoint.

The talented performer is actually Jo Youle, who now – after the group disbanded at the end of the 90s – heads up the charity Missing People.

She was awarded an OBE for services to the families of missing people in 2022.

Youle is yet to comment on the case of mistaken identity.

