Last month, US President Joe Biden fell off his bike in Delaware and people are now doing the #BidenBikeChallenge in the same spot that it happened.

Clips of Biden taking a tumble when coming to a stop on his bike went viral online with right-wingers mocking the 79-year-old.

Biden had been out for a cycle with his wife Jill Biden in Cape Henlopen State Park, Delaware, and fell when approaching a group of well-wishers on the route. He was unharmed in the fall and was helped by Secret Service.

Now it seems the spot where the 49th president fell over has become somewhat of a historic landmark as people have been posing for hilarious pictures in the so-called #BidenBikeChallenge.

The challenge involves people laying face down at the crossing where Biden fell, and some even posing with their bikes as if they had just fallen off.

A Twitter user going by the name Sue posted about the new challenge writing: “People are doing the #BidenBikeChallenge where he fell in Delaware.”

The post has been liked more than 10,000 times with some saying the area should be a historical landmark.

One person replied, writing: “This is absolutely hilarious.”

Another joked: “Finally a real reason for Planking.”

Someone else suggested: “They should put a historical marker there.”

“National Monument!” another person called it.

Another Twitter user said it is: "Our generation's Abbey Road."

