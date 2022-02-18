As the southern part of the UK and Ireland are battered by Storm Eunice, a new hero has emerged in the form of Big Jet TV.

A red weather warning has been issued by the Met Office and, with winds upwards of 1000 mph in some areas, landing planes in the unpredictable gusts is proving difficult for pilots.

A YouTube stream coming live from Heathrow Airport has been documenting each attempted landing as is commentated on by Jerry Dyer.

It’s been an unexpected viral success with hundreds of thousands tuning in to watch the planes land alongside Dyer’s commentary.

It wasn’t long before comparisons to the TikTok famous trainspotter Francis Bourgeois started to appear thanks to their similar levels of excitement for forms of transport.

Someone on Twitter wrote: “francis bourgeois and big jet tv jerry proving nothing unites the nation more than someone absolutely losing their nut over big transport vehicles.”

Another person joked: “Francis Bourgeois panicking now trains have been devalued by planes.”

One person suggested: “We need a Francis Bourgeois x Big Jet TV collab.”

Others had a similar thought, writing: “If we don’t get some kind of Big Jet TV x Francis Bourgeois crossover then what’s the actual point.”

Someone else said: “Francis Bourgeois walked so Jerry from Big Jet TV could run.”

Who’d have thought we’d be watching planes land on the internet today?

