Francis Bourgeois has revealed he was called a 'TikTok t**t' during a recent row with a fellow trainspotter and honestly we’re ready to go to war.

The 21-year-old social media star is responsible for some of the most wholesome content on the internet, but it seems that not everyone is a fan.

Francis has recalled an uncomfortable encounter with another train enthusiast, telling how he was sworn at while filming a video.

Speaking to Amelia Dimoldenberg on Amelia’s Cooking Show, Francis said that despite most people he encounters being friendly, he had a problematic experience recently.

AMELIA'S COOKING SHOW | FRANCIS BOURGEOIS www.youtube.com

“Up until a couple of weeks ago it was usually quite amicable interactions [when meeting other train enthusiasts]” he said in the video.

“I was filming and a cameraman had his tripod over the yellow line, and one of the more traditional purists got into an altercation with the man with the tripod.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Discussing how he tried to break up the altercation, he added: “I said, ‘Hey hey, it’s ok. Stop.’ And he said, “Who the hell are you anyway?!’ And I said, “I’m a trainspotter just like you.’ And he said, ‘No you’re not, you’re a TikTok t**t.’”

“I felt like I’d just taken a 50 calibre bullet to my chest,” he added.

Protect Francis at all costs.

We’re sure that he won’t mind too much, especially after recently teaming up with Gucci and North Face.

The engineering student from northwest London has become one of the most popular figures on TikTok since the pandemic. He boasts millions of followers on the video platform after he resumed his hobby during lockdown.

He quit his day job last year to pursue making content full-time, while also uploading a video addressing those “doubting my authenticity”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.