On this fateful day, Storm Eunice, which is bringing hurricane-strength winds of up to 100 mph in the UK, is one of the few bits of news people can't stop chatting about today.

Many people are taking shelter after the Met Office issued their most severe alert (a red warning), particularly across Devon, Cornwall and parts of South Wales.

Eunice -one of the worst storms to hit the UK in 30 years - is the second storm to hit the UK this week after Storm Dudley caused damage to parts of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland on Wednesday, leaving thousands of homes without any power.

But despite the possible threats to general public safety, people have found a silver lining in the form of an ultra addictive YouTube live stream from Big Jet TV.

Big Jet TV, run by producer, editor and presenter Jerry Dyer, has quickly become one of the most popular things on the internet, with people tuning in to watch planes land at Heathrow in the most testing circumstances imaginable.



Dyer gives a play-by-play of commercials aircraft making their descent into Heathrow.

It's almost similar to watching a football match filled with commentary from presenters as the action plays out. And it's hard not to take a peek at the action.

The channel has caused people to create countless memes as they continue to try and make the most of the circumstances.

When you just can't look away and focus on priorities:



These winds are wild, just like The Wild Thornberrys:

Taking shots at GB News viewership, it seems:

Whenever Dyer says "Gerry," "Flipping 'eck," or other phrases, turn it into a drinking game:

To the "ghouls" that may have thought the planes would crash when they didn't:

Big Jet is apparently the best thing to happen since the Suez Canal:

The people watching the live stream versus the people actually on the planes:

Maybe Dyer could have his own show on a news network:

Care to watch this in the pub, anyone?

Check out more reactions below:

















SorryFrancis Bourgeois but the internet has a new obsession.

