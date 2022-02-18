On this fateful day, Storm Eunice, which is bringing hurricane-strength winds of up to 100 mph in the UK, is one of the few bits of news people can't stop chatting about today.
Many people are taking shelter after the Met Office issued their most severe alert (a red warning), particularly across Devon, Cornwall and parts of South Wales.
Eunice -one of the worst storms to hit the UK in 30 years - is the second storm to hit the UK this week after Storm Dudley caused damage to parts of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland on Wednesday, leaving thousands of homes without any power.
But despite the possible threats to general public safety, people have found a silver lining in the form of an ultra addictive YouTube live stream from Big Jet TV.
Big Jet TV, run by producer, editor and presenter Jerry Dyer, has quickly become one of the most popular things on the internet, with people tuning in to watch planes land at Heathrow in the most testing circumstances imaginable.
Dyer gives a play-by-play of commercials aircraft making their descent into Heathrow.
It's almost similar to watching a football match filled with commentary from presenters as the action plays out. And it's hard not to take a peek at the action.
The channel has caused people to create countless memes as they continue to try and make the most of the circumstances.
When you just can't look away and focus on priorities:
How am I supposed to do any work today when there\u2019s Big Jet TV?— Alex von Tunzelmann (@Alex von Tunzelmann) 1645185774
These winds are wild, just like The Wild Thornberrys:
me @ Big Jet TV and also the pilots and also Big Jet TV at the pilots:pic.twitter.com/8pIs6Axyeo— Louise \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25 (@Louise \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25) 1645185336
Taking shots at GB News viewership, it seems:
I love that Big Jet TV currently have the kind of viewing figure Gbeebies would sell a kidney to achieve.— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick Pettigrew) 1645187966
Whenever Dyer says "Gerry," "Flipping 'eck," or other phrases, turn it into a drinking game:
Big Jet TV drinking game\n"Sorry folks" = shot\n"Gerry" = shot\n"Bleeding 'ell" = shot\n"Flippin' 'eck" = shot\n"Mate" = have a sip of water\n"Come on son" = shot\n"Big daddy from Qatar" = order a case of wine \nUndecipherable "wahey" = pretend to be a plane in gale force winds— Becky Barnes (@Becky Barnes) 1645188845
To the "ghouls" that may have thought the planes would crash when they didn't:
Ghouls watching Big Jet TV when a plane lands successfullypic.twitter.com/Gfg8HqVAhP— Nooruddean (@Nooruddean) 1645189516
Big Jet is apparently the best thing to happen since the Suez Canal:
Big Jet TV is the best thing to happen to social media since the boat got stuck— George Osborn (@George Osborn) 1645187289
The people watching the live stream versus the people actually on the planes:
The people The people\nwatching who are on\nBig Jet Tv the planespic.twitter.com/FadXlU5VJr— Sam McQueen (@Sam McQueen) 1645186320
Maybe Dyer could have his own show on a news network:
After a media bidding war, Channel 4 announces the Great British Take Off, in which Jerry from Big Jet TV judges celebrities handling A380s in stormy weather— Steve Parks (@Steve Parks) 1645188106
Care to watch this in the pub, anyone?
just wanna be in the pub, big screen on, watching BIG JET TV with some pints— bobby (@bobby) 1645184558
Check out more reactions below:
134,000 watching Big Jet TV right now. Bet none of them turn up to Stansted away on tuesday night— The Exploding Heads (@The Exploding Heads) 1645187177
Another great landing. Heritage Big Jet TV.pic.twitter.com/LONjICBHe9— Paddy Power (@Paddy Power) 1645186513
The British public watching the Qatar A380 stick a landing on Big Jet TVpic.twitter.com/3bRx84LlZi— George Woods (@George Woods) 1645189320
The pilots arriving inside the terminal after landing at Heathrow #bigjettv #StormEunice @BigJetTVLIVEpic.twitter.com/hjOudRhShR— John Fox (@John Fox) 1645189792
Watching Big Jet TVpic.twitter.com/1oLr81LSKY— Netflix UK & Ireland (@Netflix UK & Ireland) 1645190820
Watching planes land on Big Jet TV during #StormEunice like\u2026pic.twitter.com/WkjRumbFfa— Jasmine (@Jasmine) 1645188637
Big Jet TV man needs his own show pronto. Love the commentary. \u201cGo on you Brits\u201d whenever there\u2019s a BA flight. It\u2019s like the landing Olympics.— Ayesha Hazarika (@Ayesha Hazarika) 1645184496
I\u2019m sat here judging the way pilots land planes in 70mph winds on Big Jet TV like I can even parallel park my car— Sophie Thompson (@Sophie Thompson) 1645191836
The whole of the UK watching Big Jet TV right now #StormEunicepic.twitter.com/ePh763SW0g— Betty Glover (@Betty Glover) 1645188338
There's been a go-around at Heathrow, but from who, Jerry? \n\nI don't know, Jeff \n\n@BigJetTVLIVE #BigJetTVpic.twitter.com/LJc7SNDQTP— Ryanair (@Ryanair) 1645192695
Not even sorry. \n\nBig Jet TV is life right now \n\n#F1 #F12022 #BigJetTV #Motorsportpic.twitter.com/HSLU8uxio1— Motorsport.com (@Motorsport.com) 1645191365
*Red alert issued for London*\nEverybody running down to Heathrow:\n #BigJetTV #StormEunicepic.twitter.com/CDJNO5bn4h— Natasha (@Natasha) 1645193111
\u201cIt's ridiculous. Praising pilots for landing a plane, I don't get it, I really don't... it's their job to land a plane.\u201dpic.twitter.com/eMiOeO2c8m— Jonny Sharples (@Jonny Sharples) 1645188624
SorryFrancis Bourgeois but the internet has a new obsession.
