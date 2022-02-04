This week McDonald's launched a new Big Mac, with chicken instead of beef patties, and in doing so they took social media by storm.

The original burger has been on their menu since 1968 so this revamp - which is only available in participating McDonald’s restaurants from Wednesday 2 February until 15 March - has been much awaited by poultry fans.

The burger is already available in other countries like Australia and the UAE and the chain has said it is one of the most requested products in the UK.

But like any new menu item, it has received mixed reviews with some enjoying it

Some people thought it was pretty delicious:

One fan took to Instagram and wrote: "I’ve been waiting for this day for so long that when my boyfriend suggested having the new Chicken Big Mac for dinner, of course, I wasn’t going to say no, It’s a solid 10/10 for me. It tastes incredible and needed to become a permanent addition to the menu".

We guess the only way of finding out if it's for you is trying it!

