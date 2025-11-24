Billie Eilish confirms release date for new documentary – and fans are losing it

Billie Eilish has officially revealed the release date for her hotly anticipated new documentary, and fans are already counting down the days.

In a post shared across her socials, the 'Ocean Eyes' singer announced details of Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), a concert documentary co-directed with none other than Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron, the visionary behind Titanic and the Avatar franchise.

"This has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true. can’t wait for you all to see it :’)," Eilish penned, adding a flurry of emojis.

When does Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour documentary come out?

The documentary is set to land in cinemas on 20 March 2026.

Fans wasted no time reacting to the announcement. One wrote: "Billie Eilish + James Cameron directing? That’s not a documentary, that’s a cultural event. March 20 just became the most important date of 2026."

Another added: "That collaboration sounds unreal, two creative forces coming together for something massive."

Meanwhile, a third fan chimed in: "Wow, this is exciting. A 3D tour movie by Billie Eilish and James Cameron is going to be amazing. Can’t wait for March 2026."

Eilish had previously hinted at the project during a Manchester show in July, where she addressed why she’d been repeating outfits during certain performances.

"Basically, I can't say much about it, but what I can say is that I'm working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it's going to be in 3D," she told the crowd at the Co-op Arena.

"So, take that as you will, and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He's in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don't mind that, and also I'll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row."

