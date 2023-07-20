'Black Alien' can't get a job due to extreme tattoos and body modifications

A man who has had body modifications and is covered in tattoos to look like a “Black Alien” has said he can’t find a job as people “judge” him.

Frenchman Anthony Loffredo is known as the Black Alien after having extreme body modifications, such as a split tongue and implants, as well as being heavily tattooed from head to toe – eyeballs included.

He has amassed 1.2 million followers on Instagram as people take interest in the unmissable 34-year-old and his ever-transforming modifications.

But despite his large social media following, in real life, Loffredo has opened up about the difficulties he faces due to his unusual look, including finding jobs.

Speaking on an episode of the Club 113 podcast, Loffredo said: “I can’t find a job, there’s lots of negative stuff. It could be positive because you feel better, but you have to know there’s also a dark side.”

Loffredo also opened up about what it’s like to deal with the way strangers react to him every day.

He explained: “It’s a fight everyday, because everyday you find new people who don’t understand, who want to judge.

“It’s life, not everyone understands everything. Like me, I don’t understand lots of things about lots of people.

“You can’t judge someone, no one knows what’s inside someone’s head, why they’re doing that, you need to talk with this person.”

To achieve his “project” of looking like an alien, Loffredo has had two fingers on his left hand amputated, as well as his ears and tip of his nose.

But, he insisted he is simply a normal guy who wants to be treated like a normal person.

He said: “I’m a normal guy, I work, I have a family… I like being looked at like a normal guy with a job, with a family, who has a friend, girlfriend, all of that. That’s what makes me normal.”

