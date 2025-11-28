It's the day after Thanksgiving which means if they hadn't already got their sales on, loads and loads of shops and online businesses around the world have slashed the prices of their products for Black Friday.

It started out in America as it signals the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the Christmas shopping season but it has since taken over across the globe.

Loads of companies have Black Friday event sales now with some cutting their prices as early as the start of November on things like Lego, PS5s, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switches, Airpods, Apple Watches, iPads; you name it, the list goes on.

In the UK it traditionally marks the last payday before Christmas, making it an enticing prospect for people to bag a bargain.

It's not universally loved though as some stats have shown some businesses actually put up their prices just before a Black Friday sale to make it look like they have brought the cost down, when it actually cost the same amount a few days ago...

Here are some of the best Black Friday memes so far, starting with one that jokes about the above.

Another said that the Black Friday deals don't go far enough and that seems to sum up how social media users feel about it now.

One agreed with that.

Another added: "It's not Black Friday unless you're pulling out 50 per cent off or more deals. Get those weak 15 per cent off emails out of my inbox."

A couple of months ago, one account showed what Black Friday sales were like at Target in 2009...

The same account also posted what it was like at Best Buy in 2005.

With those two videos in mind, one user posted: "They don't fight on Black Friday like they used to anymore."

And another posted a meme saying they prefer Black Sabbath to Black Friday.

Why not read...

Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale is live - 20 best discounts you can get

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.