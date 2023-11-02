A Mean Girls reunion has landed and the Plastics have unexpected jobs as adults

Mean Girls fans globally are rejoicing, after the cast, including Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert reunited for a 'grown up' version of the film as part of Walmart's new Black Friday advert.

In the clip, which sees the 'Plastics' years later, Cady (Lohan) is a guidance counsellor at the school, Gretchen (Chabert) is dedicated to being the 'it' mum, and Karen (Seyfried) has fulfilled her dream as a weather presenter - even recreating her iconic boobs and rain scene.

However, now fans want more in the form of a full film.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.