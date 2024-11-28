The best Thanksgiving memes as millions celebrate across the US

Can you believe it's already that time of year? It's the fourth Thursday of November and that can only mean one thing - it's Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving is a holiday celebrated in America, Canada, Saint Lucia and Liberia and even unofficially celebrated in Brazil, Germany and the Philippines.

It's a time when families come together and give thanks for what they are grateful for through food, football and parades.

Here are a handful of the best Thanksgiving memes that have been posted on social media so far.

"15 years ago, the cast of Gossip Girl exposed each other at Thanksgiving dinner while 'Whatcha Say' by Jason Derulo played," one posted.

Ryan Reynolds said: "I watch watch PTA (Planes, Trains and Automobiles) a few times a year. Always hits harder at Thanksgiving. I miss everything about John Candy."

One posted what the traffic coming in and out of LA was like in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Another posted a meme of Donald Trump dancing with the caption: "Thanksgiving week mood."



One posted the iconic Alex Jones rant and said: "Me after three drinks."

The Daily Show posted a brilliant sketch of what happens when politics is on the table at Thanksgiving dinner and to "let Leslie Jones handle it".

Ringo Starr posted: "Yes, I am thankful. I'm in America and it's Thanksgiving time. I'd like to see some mini movies to show me what you're thankful for, this is Ringo wishing you happy Thanksgiving, peace and love."

One posted a picture of American soldiers with the caption: "Not everyone goes home for Thanksgiving. Don't forget those who don't."



Another posted a brilliant Batman themed meme with the caption: "When Alfred kicks it up a notch for Thanksgiving!"

Elon Musk has even got a turkey animation on for X / Twitter users in America and Canada.

To everyone celebrating it today - Happy Thanksgiving!

