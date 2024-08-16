The infamous 2016 interview between Blake Lively and Norwegian reporter Kjersti Flaa has become a viral talking point in recent days, especially given the feud rumours on the set of her new film It Ends With Us.

For the blissfully unaware, the resurfaced interview got off to an incredibly awkward start. Flaa congratulated Lively on her pregnancy at the time: "First of all, congrats on your little bump."

In response, Lively hit back "Congrats on your little bump" – but the reporter was not pregnant.

Attention then turned to the period piece costumes in the Woody Allen film Cafe Society.

Lively turned to her co-star Parker Posey and said: "Everyone wants to talk about the clothes but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes."

"I would," Flaa said.

Flaa uploaded the clip to YouTube, declaring it was the "Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job."

Now, the journalist has spoken out about the "uncomfortable interview situation [she] has ever experienced."

In a post shared to her Instagram Story, Flaa: "Thank you to all you wonderful people out there who have sent me so many messages with support after I posted this interview. I am truly touched."

She also appeared on the Popcorned Planet YouTube channel, when she said the interview was "not a nice thing to do," especially noting how Lively was in a "bad mood."

"She didn’t want to be there and she didn’t want me to be there," she said. "I was just feeling let this be over as soon as possible so I can leave this room because it was so uncomfortable.

"It was kind of an out-of-body experience, I couldn't really grasp what was happening.

"I went through my mind, 'What did I say? Did I do anything inappropriate? Why are they acting like this?' It was a very stressful situation. It was awful."

Flaa concluded by saying that while she'd be open to an apology, she does not "expect it."

