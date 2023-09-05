Woody Allen premiere disrupted by topless protestors in Venice

Woody Allen's Coup De Chance premiere at Venice Film Festival was hit with a group of topless protestors, who were eventually led away from the event.

The group of around 15 people were captured on video chanting "no rape culture" while standing outside the Palazzo del Cinema venue.

Allen's daughter, Dylan, has previously accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a child – claims he denies.

The protestors were reportedly from several Italian groups, said to include feminist groups Non Una Di Meno and smaller collectives: Cso Morion, Spina Collective, Squeert Collective and Cso Pedro.

It comes after the 87-year-old dismissed cancel culture as "silly" before saying there was "nothing in" the allegations put against him.

When asked by an audience in Venice whether he felt that he had been cancelled he said: "I just find that all so silly. I don’t think about it. I don’t know what it means to be cancelled."

Allen went on to discuss the MeToo movement, saying: "I think any movement where there’s actual benefit, where it does something positive – let’s say for women – is a good thing."

He added: "It’s silly when it’s not really a feminist issue or an issue of unfairness to women. When it’s being too extreme in trying to make it into an issue when, in fact, most people would not regard it as any kind of offensive situation."

The director once again denied child abuse allegations put against him.

"There was nothing in it," he said. "The fact that it lingers on always makes me think that maybe people like the idea that it lingers on."

When asked when he had any contact with Dylan or her brother, Allen said: "No. Always willing to, but no."

