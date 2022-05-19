A bodybuilder has taken to TikTok with a handful of "drinking" tips for avid gymgoers. One being, er, don't drink.

Mike Thurston caught the attention of 200,000 TikTokers with his viral clip. "Weekend is finally here," he penned. "So a few tips on how to enjoy a night out without stressing too much about your gym progress."

His advice started fairly helpful, recommending viewers to stick to "drinks low in calories, such as vodka, lime, and soda or, like, shots." However, it was bad news for beer and cocktail drinkers, which are off the cards due to their calories.

Fair.

Next up, Mike suggested having two or three drinks throughout the night. "Learn to limit yourself to 2-3 drinks. That way, you're going to reduce the negative side effects that alcohol brings," he said, to which one disgruntled viewer responded: "May as well not go out."

Sure.

Mike's third and final hack sent TikTokers into a frenzy when he suggested not drinking booze. Or, if that's too much to ask, "pretend to drink."

"Be on the safe side, don't drink alcohol," he said. "Just pretend to drink and get yourself some non-alcoholic drinks."



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter









@mike_thurston Weekend is finally here! So a few tips on how to enjoy a night out, without stressing too much about your gym progress.🍻





The clip was soon flooded with (mostly sarcastic) comments, with one TikToker saying: "Or, have a life and drink as much as you want/train as much as you want." Another reiterated: "Or just live your life. You don’t know when your last day is."

One user snubbed Mike, saying: "I bet he is fun at a party," with another adding: "Sounds fun, uncle Mike."

A final TikTok user added: "'Pretend to drink' This ain't it, bro. Life's too short, have a few beers every now and then."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

