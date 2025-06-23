Bonnie Blue's brutal clapback against haters has been slammed online

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue recently joined controversial internet personality Andrew Tate for a two-and-a-half-hour conversation — a collaboration that left some viewers claiming they "lost brain cells" just trying to sit through it.

The pair openly discussed Bonnie’s career, her bold claim that she's a "good role model" for women, and her thoughts on the charges facing Tate. But it wasn’t long before the spotlight shifted to Bonnie’s savage takedown of her critics — a moment that’s since sparked a fierce debate online.

At one point during her appearance on Rob Moore’s Disruptors podcast, Bonnie addressed the backlash she receives online, claiming that the hate often comes from people whose opinions she doesn’t exactly value.

“If it was people that I looked at and was like, ‘Wow, they live an amazing life. They’re travelling the world,’” she said, adding: “But the people that give me hate, like I said, you click on the bio, it’s a ‘stay at home mum of two’ — and I think, ‘What’s your f***ing issue?’”

Bonnie also questioned why she should take criticism from people she sees as less successful, particularly those who, in her words, “pay less tax” and complain about her on TikTok — before unloading on her haters in a scathing tirade.

"I couldn't give a s*** if your life's been s***. By the looks of it, you live in a council house, you've got a couple of kids with different dads. I don't care," she said. "Why should I sit there and think 'f***, I should do something to help you.'"

Disruptors/YouTube

"I don't care, I should focus on myself. If more people did that, the world would be a better place – but they become so fixated on other people, and I'm like 'where's your life? Why are you not focusing on yourself?

"Look in the mirror. You're fat, go and do something about it. Your teeth have so much plaque on it. You're f***ed, there's no way out for you," she ranted.

The snippet was soon shared to TikTok, with one writing: "None of these people are good for our younger generation right now."

Another added: "If we had a community that wasn't selfish and worked together, the world would actually be a better place."

Meanwhile, a third humoured: "Me sitting in my council house with two kids with different dads. Not fat and don’t have plaque tho!!? Winning."

