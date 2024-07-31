Brad Pitt was paid in unique way for Deadpool 2 cameo

With Deadpool & Wolverinehittingscreens last week, attention has since been turned to a little-known fact about Brad Pitt's cameo in the 2018 film Deadpool 2.

Pitt appeared in the film for just two seconds, and despite being estimated to be worth a staggering $400 million, the star was paid in a very unique way.

Following the release of Deadpool 2 some years back, co-writer Rhett Reese asked Ryan Reynolds whether it was true that, "Brad Pitt said he'd do it if Ryan personally delivered a cup of coffee from Starbucks."

Reynolds clarified the speculation, calling it "sort of embellished".

"I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee and I said, 'Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?' And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, 'I'm doing it for nothing,'" he explained. "And it was a total solid and the nicest thing anyone could do."

He jokingly continued: "I just loved it, because what's more irresponsible than taking one of the biggest movie stars in the world and giving him a role that is utterly wordless and invisible with an exception of three frames of film? Yeah, that's kind of amazing."

Speaking of cameos, Taylor Swift was the centre of social media speculation with claims she would be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine.

It came after Swift posted a photo of herself alongside Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.

However, despite internet rumours, she wasn't present in the film. Sorry Swifties.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.