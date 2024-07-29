Conservative Christians are protesting 'blasphemous' Deadpool & Wolverine movie

Deadpool & Wolverinemay have smashed global box office records ($438m) on its debut, but conservative Christians aren't happy, slamming the Marvel film as "blasphemous".

The reason for this criticism is down to the fact that in the movie Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) calls himself "Marvel Jesus" while Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is shown crucified on an X shaped cross.

As a result, conservative Christians have been taking to social media to share how they walked out in the middle of a cinema screening and have urged others not to watch it.

One social media user wrote: "Deadpool & Wolverine was as blasphemous as you would imagine."

A couple posted to TikTok to slam the film, the video on-screen text read: "We left Deadpool 3 25 min into the movie!! Blasphemy against the Lord!!"

"Guys if you wanna watch Deadpool literally don't do it," two women said. "You feel like the devil made the movie."

@tizzyent Some "Christians" are very upset about Deadpool & Wolverine.

Though this reaction has prompted others to defend the movie who say it is entertainment and also pointed out the fact that the "Marvel Jesus" line was already in the film teaser.

"I’m a fellow Christian myself, but I did not see Deadpool & Wolverine as 'offensive' or 'blasphemy' to God," one person said.

"These people just can’t take a joke and don’t know what entertainment is when they see it. 'Marvel Jesus' is the joke. They’re just trying to have fun. It ain’t that deep."



Another person wrote: "They put the Marvel Jesus reference in one of the first trailers. Why are these people clueless that it would say the same thing in the movie?"

"Please tell me these people are trolling or are people really losing their minds," someone else added.

While creator Tizzy Ent (@tizzyent) who made a video on the matter highlighted how Deadpool & Wolverine isn't the first movie to include a "saviour character that is essentially Jesus".

Some examples he gave included Neo in The Matrix, Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, ET and the Iron Giant.

He went on to note how Deadpool often breaks the fourth wall and his "Marvel Jesus" reference was acknowledging the fact that he is "the saviour character in Marvel at the moment".

Additionally, the Wolverine being nailed to an X shaped cross is a recreation of the iconic cover of The Uncanny X-Men No. 251 (1989).

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel