A woman has told of her hurt after her fiancé suggested photoshopping her facial scars from their future wedding pictures.

The 32-year-old said that her 34-year-old fiancé, Aaron, said they should have their wedding pictures doctored as he wants them to be “flawless”. When she pushed back, Aaron accused her of overreacting.

Taking to Reddit’s Am I The A**hole forum, the woman explained that they are tying the knot soon and they have all of the wedding planning done.

A facial scar that the Redditor sustained in her early twenties came up as they were discussing the wedding photos.

Aaron suggested having this area of her face photoshopped. She initially thought he was joking, but he said he was serious.

She felt taken aback, but he explained “that this is what photoshopping is for and that these are wedding photos that last for years and he'd rather them be flawless”.

She continued: “I looked at him and asked if he sees my face as a flaw, he immediately apologized and said absolutely not, It's just that all couples point out what should and should not be photoshopped to get the best wedding photos.

“He then admitted it was his mom's suggestion and he saw that she had a point this time. I refused and we began fighting, Aaron said that I was being a huge ‘overreactor’ and that it's not about the scar itself, but the overall look of the photos and I was being too sensitive for no reason.”

She had an argument with her future mother-in-law after she “nicely tried” to talk the Redditor into considering it.

Apparently most of the women in the family agreed with the mother-in-law and Aaron, and said “this is what photoshopping is for”, arguing that “lots of people do it because they're not happy with a certain area in their appearance.”

She continued: ”I told them I'm different because I'm not bothered by my appearance nor do I want to change it for any reason or occasion for that matter.

“They went on to say I need therapy for me to cope with my past trauma but I don't think my refusal has anything to do with it.

“Aaron is visibly upset with my response, He said he loves me no matter what and I was ridiculous to be so hung up on this non-issue and holding it against him and his family who want what's best for me.

She concluded: “I don't know if this is just my past insecurities popping up and I'm not sure if I'm overreacting and getting offended for no reason.”

Reddit was firmly on the bride-to-be’s side.

The top comment, with over 43,000 upvotes, is a quote from poet Maya Angelou: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Another commenter said that they have scars on their body, and some of them were openly visible in their wedding photos. They said: “One of my in-laws made the same awful suggestion about photoshop and my husband shut her down by pointing out we wanted the photos to be of us, not some perfect, unrealistic image of us.

They added: “I’m so sorry your fiancé and his family are shallow enough to think that photos of you as you are aren’t good enough.”

Another commenter joked: “Have Aaron’s AH [a**hole] face photoshopped out of your photos and see if he likes how you fixed the flaws.” Responding, another Redditor quipped: “Why stop at his face? Look, no Aaron. Fixed! Problem solved!”

“Photoshopping is for getting rid of a pimple that appeared on the wrong day, not changing how you actually look! Why would he want a photo from your wedding day with someone that doesn’t actually look like his wife?” another said.

