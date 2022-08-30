Burning Man 2022 is well under way following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic - and it's as wild and colorful as ever.

The festival is held in Nevada's Black Rock City and is an annual eve t that celebrates community, art, self-expression, self-reliance, and a little bit of fire.

The whole event is a spiritual and expressive affair that attracts people from all walks of life.

And more often than not, Burning Man visitors piece together unique looks that you wouldn't wear anywhere else, apart from the temporary desert city.

Fortunately, those that attend share incredible snaps of everything the event has to offer, from the style of dress to abstract artwork.

With that, scroll on to view photos of one of the most poser-friendly festivals to hit the southwestern US.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Countless colourful outfits, cut-outs, rainbow ski goggles, and mesh galore





Festive disco, fuzzy and light-up bicycles, and other contraptions

Gorgeous orange, red and blue skies

Eccentric statues of kettles, temples, and other abstract bodies of art

Burning Man was created in 1986 when two pals, Larry Harvey and Jerry James, members of the San Francisco arts community, burned an eight-foot-tall wooden figure on Baker Beach to celebrate the summer solstice.

And the following four years after that, the duo and the ever-expanding crowds returned to the site with increasingly taller statues.

Flash forward to 2011, the organizers initiated creating a non-profit, putting together a 16-member board of the founders and burners who had backgrounds in art, business, and non-profits.

In May 2012, the Burning Man Project got its 501c3 status as a charitable organization.

The Burning Man began on 28 August and ends on 5 September.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.