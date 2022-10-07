Trolls have gone after Prada for choosing TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio to be a part of their campaign, calling the images "embarrassing" and "cursed."

The high-end brand is not a stranger to promoting its clothing with various celebrities and recognisable stars.

But this time, the images they shared on the brand's social media seem to have caused social media to go ablaze.

Their "Linea Rossa" Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which is influenced by technical sportswear and streamlined silhouttes, stars D'Amelio, with the brand sharing the image of her in their designer clothing.

She can be seen donning a black sleeveless crop top with a zip-up high neckline with Prada etched down vertically in red.

The image's backdrop also appeared to have a tall building on one side and snowy mountain peaks on the other.

Despite the artistic vision, some people criticised the decision.

They took to Instagram and Twitter to share their dislike of the way the photos look and the choice to use D'Amelio as a model, as she is typically known for her fanbase of younger viewers.

One person on Instagram wrote: "Prada, this is just embarrassing."

"It looks like a bad photoshop," another added," while a third wrote: "her target audience won't even buy Prada.. what's the point."

A fourth wrote: "I can't even call Prada high fashion anymore with this endorsement. Sad to see these brands becoming more like Insta fashion brands with all the TikTok users they are using. So sad."

Someone else on Instagram quipped that the position of D'Amelio was so cursed" due to her angled head and leaning forward position.

People on Twitter also shared similar sentiments online, mainly pointing out the luxury brand's editing job and D'Amelio's positioning in the photo.

Check out those reactions below.





According to Prada's website, the Linea Rossa collection's imagery reflects the "interlacing of different universes" coming together.

"Pieces draw on winter sports - the streamlining and padded protection of skiwear, translated to metropolitan clothes recalibrated for city living," the website reads.

It added: In striking monochrome enlivened with the iconic Linea Rossa emblem, these pieces are also fusions of Prada's minimalized style with high-performance sportswear, timelessly engineered for bodies in dynamic movement."

