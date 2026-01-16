Fans think Charli XCX's latest Kylie Jenner snap feels more than a one-time cameo

Charli XCX has fans buzzing after sharing a surprise Instagram snap with Kylie Jenner ahead of the release of her upcoming mockumentary, The Moment.

On Thursday (15 January), the singer posed alongside the beauty mogul, with Jenner dressed in a latex bikini and holding a clapperboard.

"The moment!!! can’t wait to see u at the movies xx la and ny tickets on sale now <3," the ‘365’ singer wrote in the caption.

Unsurprisingly, fans flooded the comments with excitement. One wrote: "So so so so excited holy."

Another added: "This is what the moment looks like."

Charli XCX/Instagram

The announcement quickly made its way to TikTok, where fans are now speculating about a possible music collaboration between the two stars.

One TikTok user shared an unconfirmed theory suggesting Charli could be preparing to announce a track with Jenner, who released ‘Fourth Strike’ last year to celebrate 10 years of Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner also later launched a Spotify profile, adding even more fuel to the rumours.

Another fan theory reiterated the baseless sentiment, falsely claiming the pair had dropped a house track.

While there’s been no official word on a music collab – and fans are likely getting way ahead of themselves amid the film buzz – indy100 has approached Charli XCX’s representatives for comment.

What has been confirmed is the release date of The Moment.

Fortunately for fans, the film is set to land in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 20 February.

Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the mockumentary blends real footage from Charli’s Brat tour with fictional scenes and features a star-studded cast, including Hailey Benton Gates, Rachel Sennott, Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette and, of course, Kylie Jenner.

