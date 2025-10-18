Kylie Jenner opens up about 'pop star dreams' and a possible album

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her unexpected foray into music – and it seems a potential album might be on the cards.

The beauty mogul surprised fans recently with a feature on Terror Jr's track 'Fourth Strike', marking her official musical debut in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics.

Calling the track a "full circle moment," Jenner addressed long-standing rumours that it was her voice on the original song used in a Kylie Cosmetics advert a decade ago.

Now, she’s giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her pop ambitions – and she’s not ruling out more to come.

In a Q&A shared to her personal YouTube channel, Jenner admitted she’s had the music bug for a while, joking: "I've been talking about this since I came out of the womb."

"I always wanted to try to see if I can do it," she explained. "The first recording session I was really nervous. I had, like, three margaritas – or vodka sodas, actually."

Though she’s quick to downplay her vocal prowess – "I don't think I'm Adele or anything" – Jenner enjoyed the creative process, revealing the track came together over two six-hour studio sessions.

When asked whether fans could expect more music, she candidly responded: "I hope so. I would love to try … I don’t want it to end. And I think, why not? I think we should try. Let’s like, make an album."

Naturally, fans wasted no time in reacting to the news. One commented, "Are we witnessing the birth of a popstar?"

Another praised the track, writing: "Ok, the song is really good. Now as a mum in my 20s, hearing this song takes me back to when I was younger and just living life."

A third had high hopes for a live performance: "Terror Jr needs to perform at Coachella and bring out Kylie."

It might be early days, but Jenner's new musical journey is already sparking plenty of excitement.

