Charli XCX has sent fans into a frenzy with the surprise announcement of her upcoming film, The Moment.

Taking to Instagram to share the news in October, Charli dropped the announcement with a simple caption, "based on an original idea by charli xcx. the moment. coming 2026," along with a flashy teaser and a star-studded cast announcement.

Among the names confirmed is Kylie Jenner, who’s set to make her acting debut in the project.

Here’s everything we know so far:





The trailer for Charli XCX's The Moment

You can watch the full trailer for the film here:

What is The Moment about?

According to the official synopsis, the film follows a "rising pop sensation navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressures while preparing for her arena tour debut, revealing the transformation of underground culture into mainstream success".

Who will star in Charli XCX's The Moment?

The film is directed by Aidan Zamiri, a longtime creative partner of Charli XCX.

Kylie Jenner is set to appear in the film, marking her first official acting role. The cast also includes Rachel Sennott, Hailey Benton Gates, Trew Mullen, Kate Berlant, and Shygirl.

Other names confirmed are Rosanna Arquette, Arielle Dombasle, and Tish Weinstock. Alexander Skarsgård has also been announced, alongside Jamie Demetriou, Mel Ottenberg, Isaac Powell, Rish Shah, A. G. Cook and Michael Workéyè.

When will The Moment release?

Exact details are still sparse, but the film is expected to drop next year, in 2026.

How have fans reacted to The Moment?

Jenner herself kicked things off, commenting with a string of green love hearts under Charli’s announcement post.

Fans wasted no time showing their excitement, flooding the comments with passionate reactions.

"GOOOOOOOOD F***ING AFTERNOON WE WON SO BAD THE MOMENT 2026 BASED ON AN ORIGINAL IDEA BY CHARLIXCXXXX," one user wrote.

Even dating app Grindr joined in, adding: "She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she IS the moment."

Others said they were "counting down the seconds", while one fan summed up the visual impact with: "My visual cortex just experienced something it’s never experienced before."

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.