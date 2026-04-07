The devil works hard, but Charli xcx works harder...

She gave us brat and, most recently, the "Wuthering Heights" soundtrack, and it seems the 'Chains of Love' singer isn't stopping there anytime soon.

Angels will be delighted to learn that Charli is finishing her eighth studio album, as confirmed by her representatives, as per Billboard.

No other details about the new music have been revealed, including a future release date, but no doubt it will make waves.

Charli's 2024 album brat became a cultural phenomenon and went on to inspire her mockumentary The Moment.

She then pivoted to creating the moody soundtrack for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights film adaptation starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

The album also included a feature from Sky Ferreira, who recently alleged her old demos were used on the Wuthering Heights album without credit.

Charli's team responded by confirming that she is currently in Kyoto shooting a film and is finishing her new album.

They added: “All relevant parties were consulted throughout, and the album was played in full in advance of release to everyone. Songwriting credits and splits were determined and agreed collectively in writing, with reference to documented timelines and contributions.”

Since the news of Charli xcx finishing her forthcoming album, fans have been reacting on social media.

One person said, "She Said lemme take a break, & Gave herself a half-day break."













"Waking up knowing a new charli xcx album is eminent," a second person wrote.









A third person used a GIF to share their excitement, "Charli xcx is finishing a new album."





"NEW CHARLI XCX ALBUM," a fourth person similarly posted.









A fifth person reacted, "Good morning, I just remembered Charli xcx is FINISHING her forthcoming studio album. Not just working on it. FINISHING IT."





Elsewhere from Indy100, Charli xcx's Bridgerton cover goes viral as fans recreate Hyacinth dance, and Everything we know about Charli xcx's new indie drama Erupcja.

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