On day one of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian troops clashed with Russian forces at Chernobyl in Northern Ukraine, according to Ukranian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. People on social media couldn't help but compare the battle to the video game Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warefare.

In the popular war simulation game, people can play in Pripyat, Ukraine the site of the nuclear disaster Chernobyl.

The site of the battle is concerning for Ukrainians and neighboring European countries alike. While Chernobyl is considered stable today, heavy footpaths and artillery could disturb the concrete that encloses the nuclear reactor.

In a statement on Facebook, Anton Gerashchenko an advisor to the Interior Minister of Ukraine said "If the invaders artillery hits and ruins / damages the collectors of nuclear waste , radioactive nuclear dust can can be spread over the territory of Ukraine, Belarus and the country of the EU!"





Abandoned ferris wheel in Pripyat, Ukraine Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed Gerashchenko's concern, and tweeted, "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated."

According to several reports, more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers were killed on Thursday morning, local time, during the battle. Russian troops began invading Ukraine from multiple directions including Belarus which sits north of Chernobyl by approximately 30 miles (48 km).

