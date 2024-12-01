12-year-old fakes his own kidnapping to avoid dentist appointment

It's no surprise that some people detest going to the dentist, so when one 12-year-old was due for his check-up, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Back in 2014, French police found a boy hiding in the Alpine village of Saint Gervais and questioned what he was doing.

He claimed he was heading to his dentist appointment when he was abducted from the nearby town of Bagnols.

The boy gave police a creatively detailed description of the person, who he claimed, made him get into a car. He told officers the 'man' was European, in his thirties and had a vertical scar on his face.

Understandably, authorities took his claim seriously and spent a month on the hunt for the kidnapper.

However, police grew suspicious when they investigated the area's CCTV footage and could not find any leads.

The young boy was later re-approached for questioning where he confessed to making up the story. The real reason behind his hiding was that he didn't want to go to the dentist.

Instead, he staged his own kidnapping in hopes the dreaded appointment would be forgotten.

Getty Images

While that's a pretty elaborate lie to pull off, a survey recently found telling white lies to the dentist is more common than you may think with 67 per cent of people admitting to lying to the dentist about one thing or another.

However, according to dentists at Gorgeous Smiles, lying to your dentist is doing a disservice to yourself.

Dr Minoo Ghamari stated your health could suffer and more serious health conditions are at risk of being missed.

"As dentists, we understand it can be hard for patients to follow all advice and the more we know the more we can manage lifestyle factors and offer guidance to help you keep teeth in the best condition. It is always best to be honest with healthcare professionals to receive the best care," he said.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.