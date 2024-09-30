Dentist exposes biggest lies patients tell

A trip to the dentist can be daunting for many patients with some perhaps telling one or two white lies after not following dental advice.

A survey found it's more common than you may think with 67 per cent of people admitting to lying to the dentist about one thing or another. However, according to dentists at Gorgeous Smiles, lying to your dentist is doing a disservice to yourself.

Dr Minoo Ghamari stated your health could suffer and more serious health conditions are at risk of being missed.

"As dentists, we understand it can be hard for patients to follow all advice and the more we know the more we can manage lifestyle factors and offer guidance to help you keep teeth in the best condition. It is always best to be honest with healthcare professionals to receive the best care," he said.

So, what are the most common lies patients tell?

'I don’t smoke or vape'

"Whether you are truthful or not, dentists can typically tell if you are a smoker and it’s important to let your dentist know so they can keep an eye on your oral health. Nicotine tends to stain the teeth so there is standard discoloration which smokers have, especially if they have been smoking for a while.

"Smoking can also leave a distinct smell in your mouth which can be harder to mask than typical foods. Vaping also has its disadvantages to your oral health, as both it and smoking lead to a dry mouth and in some cases signs of gum disease.

"Redness, inflammation or swelling of the gums can be telltale signs of gum disease which have been brought on by smoking."

'I don’t drink soda or coffee'

"Fizzy drinks and sodas contain acids which break down enamel in your tooth, which can lead to tooth decay. Similarly, coffee can stain teeth, leading to yellowing or discoloration over time.

"Letting your dentist know your frequent drink preferences will allow them to advise you better on your routine and help manage symptoms, although they will advise you to cut back on teeth damaging drinks."

'I floss regularly'

"Patients may as well be honest here, as it is very apparent when someone isn’t flossing. Plaque can build up between your teeth so if you had flossed, this would be obvious. Patients who floss less are also more prone to bleeding when they do.

"Skipping flossing can also lead to red or swollen gums in more extreme cases. Healthy gums should be pink in colour. Failing to floss regularly can lead to teeth discoloration and even teeth moving, in rare instances."

'I brush twice a day'

"This lie may seem easier to get away with, as if you were brushing once a day you may think it makes little difference, however, there are several ways to tell if a patient isn’t brushing twice a day.

"Tartar and plaque build-up is one easy way to spot someone not brushing enough, as this builds up when teeth are neglected from being cleaned regularly. Cavities can also form if you aren’t regularly cleaning teeth.

"In bad cases, there may even be food still stuck in between teeth for patients who are rarely brushing."

'I don’t bite my nails'

“Did you know that biting your nails frequently can lead to tiny chips or marks in your teeth? In bad cases bacteria can form in these chips, leading to decay. Regular biting of your nails can also put stress on your teeth and cause more wear and tear.

"Tell your dentist if you struggle to stop biting your nails, they may be able to advise on treatments to help you break the habit."

'I don’t consume a lot of sugar'

"It may cause guilt by admitting to your dentist you have a high sugar diet but eating a lot of sugar can cause imbalances in your gums and cause changes to your saliva, meaning you shouldn’t hide this from them.

"When sugar is consumed, it interacts with the bacteria within the plaque to produce acid, which can cause tooth decay over time. A lot of sugar strips your natural enamel and weakens teeth long term, which is why your dentist will advise you to lower your intake and look out for symptoms if you are honest with them."

'I don’t drink a lot of alcohol'

"Dentists can see symptoms that are common in frequent alcohol drinkers, such as dry mouth, caused by reduced saliva production linked to alcohol consumption. Consuming a lot of alcohol has a long list of health impacts, beyond just oral health.

"Heavy alcohol use is linked to oral cancers in some cases, so it is important to be upfront with healthcare providers in order to keep an eye on any concerning symptoms."

