A new TikTok trend called 'Gentleminions' is reportedly causing cinemas to ban any group from turning up to see Minions: The Rise of Gru in formal wear.

The trend which has been acknowledged by the official Minions TikTok account, sees groups of mostly young men turn up in huge numbers, all wearing suits to watch the new film, in an ironic appreciation.

This is much like the Morbius meme from a few months ago where memes about the Jared Leto flop ironically loved the film, convincing Sony to rerelease it in cinemas only for it to continue to flop.

However, this new trend is actually causing The Rise of Gru to be a tremendous success having already set a 4th July box office record having achieved a $127.9 million opening weekend.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

If you search for 'Gentleminions' on TikTok or Twitter you'll be greeted with numerous videos of people turning up to the film wearing suits and ties.

@benedicthoward_ The most anticipated of the year. #riseofgru #minions #gentleminions





















Although this would appear to all be done in a fun and light-hearted nature there have been reports that due to disruption during screenings, any groups turning up to certain cinemas wearing formal attire will not be allowed to see The Rise of Gru.

The sign is reportedly from Odeon cinemas in the UK and reads: "Due to recent disturbances following the #Gentleminions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showings of Minions: The Rise of Gru."





It's hard to tell what the actual disruptions have been but there are videos on TikTok of groups moshing and throwing bananas at the screen while the film is playing.

A spokesperson from Odeon told indy100: "Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.