A Chili's Grill & Bar employee has gone viral for revealing the way they revive an overcooked molten chocolate cake.

If you are unfamiliar with the molten chocolate cake, it is one of Chili's signature dessert items. It is described as a

"chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice cream in a chocolate shell" on the restaurant's website.

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok by S.Garcia (@fortheloveof_money), showed the overcooked chocolate molten cake.

The employee then filled the center with chocolate sauce, followed by a hefty drizzle of caramel sauce and a scoop of ice cream, which covered the oozing chocolate center.

@fortheloveof_money Haven't had a complaint yet. 🤷🏽‍♀️ #server #serverlife #bartender #serverhacks #dessert #hacks

Although the employee's caption said that she hasn't "had a complaint yet," people gave their two cents on the presentation.

"Not even plated that nicely," one wrote, while another added: "Nah, I just know that yellow ice cream is s**t."

"That looks like trash. So sloppy, not Gordan Ramsey approved. Remake," a third wrote.

"Meanwhile, mine yesterday was still frozen," someone else added.

Despite this, other people commented that they would still eat the dessert, with one writing: "Probably still smacks."

Others claiming to be Chili's employees said they do similar things if they overcook the molten cakes.

"I just put ice cream on it & send it out regardless."

Elsewhere, other restaurant and fast-food chain employees also seem to have come up with hacks for when they make a mistake on an order or when a customer change's their mind.

For example, a Dunkin Donuts worker recorded himself pouring a medium-sized ice drink into a large cup after a customer changed their drink size order.

