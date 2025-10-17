Donald Trump is hosting a $1m ticket fundraiser to pay for a golden ballroom, and his critics all agree – it might not be the best look when millions of Americans are struggling with the cost of living.

Trump’s White House renovations have been coming thick and fast since he took office for the second time – from paving over the Rose Garden , to gold leaf additions to the Oval Office , along with flagpoles on the North and South lawns .

However, the most controversial has proven to be plans to build a new 90,000 square ft and 650-seating capacity White House state ballroom located in the East Wing, set to cost an eye-watering $200 million.

The plans were announced by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt back in July, and it’s been met with stern criticism ever since.

According to the White House website, the expensive renovations will be funded by Trump, along with other "patriot donors”.

Now, Trump has announced a $1m ticket fundraiser dinner to fund the plans, and it’s been met with backlash on social media.

The official Democrats responded to a post about the fundraiser, writing: "Americans can't afford groceries."

Others were less critical, with one writing: "So? He paid for it he can do what he wants with it."

Speaking back in July about the controversial plans, Leavitt said: “The White House is one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in the world, yet the White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance.”

Leavitt went on to describe it as “a much-needed and exquisite addition" which will be an "innately designed and carefully crafted space" and a "significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room of the White House.”

