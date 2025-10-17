Karoline Leavitt condemned for ‘grossly dark’ description of Democrat supporters

When conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated last month, US president Donald Trump was condemned for attacking the “rhetoric” from the “radical left” which he said is responsible for “terrorism” taking place in America.

“For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals,” he said.

Now, one month on, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is facing her own backlash for the words – or, shall we say, rhetoric - she’s used to describe Democratic Party supporters during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday.

She told the channel: “The Democrat Party’s main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals. That is what the Democrat Party is catering to.

“Not the Trump administration, and not the White House, and not the Republican Party, who are standing up for law-abiding Americans, not just across the country, but across the world.”

The remarks have since sparked widespread criticism on Twitter/X, with former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz quoting the video and telling his followers: “Your neighbour isn’t the problem. The White House is”:

Podcaster and author Dan Pfeiffer described the comments as “f***ing dangerous”:

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin was one of a number of people who recalled the controversy surrounding Hillary Clinton referring to half of Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables”:

Texas congressman Greg Casar said Leavitt “should resign”:

And Connecticut senator Chris Murphy branded the comments “grossly dark”:

Meanwhile Rich Logis, of the organisation Leaving MAGA – which supports those who break away from Trump’s movement – said he “used to publicly speak like this”, with “so much” of he said being “false and severed from reality”:

indy100 has approached the White House for comment.

