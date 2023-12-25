The 27 most extra Christmas decor videos on TikTok

When it comes to the holiday season, no other platform quite gets into the Christmas spirit like TikTok .

In the last few weeks we’ve spotted several jaw-dropping Christmas transformations on our feeds, and we enjoyed seeing the variety of ways people have been decorating in the lead up to the big day on December 25.

Here are our top picks of the 27 most extra Christmas decoration videos on TikTok:

1. One TikToker turned their house into a giant gingerbread house, lining their windows with “frosting” and their driveway with gumdrop lights:

2. If a gingerbread house isn’t your thing, perhaps you’ll enjoy an army of snowmen and Santas:

3. Instead of lots of little Father Christmases, check out this 26-foot final boss Santa. We think they’ll need a bigger chimney…

@onlychristmasplease Little bigger than expected 🤣 #fyp #fypシ #christmastiktok #christmas #santa #merrychristmas

4. Vlogger Jeremy Lynch didn’t skimp out on the Christmas lights this year, as his home is twinkling wall-to-wall, and ceiling-to-floor:

@jeremylynch Fire in the hole…💥🎄 #christmas

5. Students of Buckinghamshire New University turned their student kitchen and living area into a winter wonderland with tinsel, fairy lights, and a frosted Christmas greeting on the window:

@unifantasticfour christmas decorations in the flat #christmas #christmasdecorating #christmastree #bucksnewuni we are so extra hahaha 🎄❄️🎁

6. It’s not just homes that have been completely transformed on TikTok. The Bush Inn, a pub in Herefordshire, has massive nutcracker figures, and a tree that’s chock full of teddies, baubles, and lollipops.

@laurencreasey Christmas time at the @thebush_hereford 🎄 #picnicbench #bushinn #christmas #decorations #traditions #pinkroom #extra

7. Some have even taken to decorating their front doors by adorning them with bows:

8. Others took the term “deck the halls” literally:

9. Make-up lovers will be obsessed with this Benefit Cosmetics-themed home:

@benefituk A Benefied home for the holidays?! Yas please 👏🤪 #christmasdecorations #christmaslights #foryoupage #transitionvideo #extra

@benefituk Want your house to look like this for Christmas?! Head over to our Insta for more info 😉🎄 #competition #giveaway #win #christmas #christmasdream

10. If vibrant Christmas lights aren’t your cup of tea, one TikToker decked out her home with snowy white decorations:

@chicagocozy first theme, snowed in #homedecor #christmasdecor #christmastiktok

11. One TikToker takes holiday decorations to entirely new heights. Jennifer Houghton even created a ski slope for Frosty the snowman (sadly he suffered a fall, but we’re sure he recovered):

@turtlecreeklaneofficial A Cautionary Christmas Tale… ⛄️😵#christmascountdown #christmashumor #christmasdecor #christmasdecorating #christmasdecorations

Jennifer’s home even has a “Santa’s workshop” sign outside, and she goes the extra mile with her themed Christmas trees.

@turtlecreeklaneofficial I don’t have a problem, right? 😅 #christmasdecor #christmasdecorating #christmasaddict #christmastiktok #🎅🏼

@turtlecreeklaneofficial Visit TikTok to discover videos!

@turtlecreeklaneofficial It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year 🎵 #christmascountdown #christmasdecor #christmasdecorating #winterdecor #🎅🏼

12. But one TikToker showed that you don’t have to break the bank to add a little bit of Christmas magic to your home:

@kileerainbow why am I like this? 😂🎄 also, aren’t they SO CUTE! #outdoorchristmasdecor #diydecoration #budgetchristmasdecor

13. If you do fancy breaking the bank however, check out the amount of Christmas cheer this TikToker has wrapped up:

@tifferella POV it’s Christmas morning 🎅🏻 #winter #christmas #presents #santa #tree #spoiled #holiday #christmastree #pov #fypシ #christmaspresents #gifts #claus

14. To make your tree a little bit different, why not add a pair of spindly elf legs?

15. Adding a unique detail to her Christmas decor, Trish Wilson gilded her tree’s pine needles. (We wonder if she was inspired by Salt Bae, who also covered everything in gold this year ).

@wilsoncrafted Not me painting my Christmas Tree with gold liquid leaf. #christmas #christmasdecor #christmasdecorating #extra #merrychristmas #cowboybebop #fyp #foryoupage #diy #diydecor

16. If your aesthetic is “bright, colourful, eclectic, and a little tacky”, you’ll love Molly Gruber’s two kaleidoscopic trees:

@mollysfavethings My asthetic is bright, colorful, eclectic and a little tacky. 😍❤️🎄💚😍 #christmas #christmastree #colorfulchristmastree #extra #eclectic #eclecticdecor #christmasdecor

@mollysfavethings Tree number 2 is all about the pom poms and rainbows! 🌈🎄❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🎄🌈 #christmas #christmastree #colorfulchristmastree #pompom #loveislove

17. Another unique decorating idea we’ve seen on TikToker’s trees is to adorn it with flowers:

@thegracemattei WAIT FOR IT SHE’S WORTH IT!!!! 🎄🎄🎄#christmastree #christmasdecor

18. Or even better, flowers and glitter:

@tallulahfrills Can you ever be too extra at Christmas? #christmasdecor #christmastree #christmasbow #tallulahfrills

19. When it comes to trees, why get a small one when you have the space for a massive one?

@laurabeverlin Is your tree up yet?🎄 we couldn’t wait any longer!! #christmas #home #decor #fyp

20. But why have one tree when you could have five?

@brittany.xavier our house smells like 🎄✨ #beforeandafter #transformation

After seeing all of this inspo, it’s making us feel that we need to do a bit more than drape bits of tinsel on the door frames and throw a few baubles on a tiny tree.

Have you felt inspired by any of these decor videos?

