Fed up of dating apps? Try working for this Senator

One US Senator has gone viral for seemingly offering a better alternative to dating apps: working for him.
Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley shared that he had attended the wedding of his Chief of Staff, Jennifer Heins, over the weekend which also happened to be the 20th marriage to occur from people meeting in his office.
After sharing pictures of himself with the happy couple on their wedding day, many joked that they were going to delete dating apps and instead go to work for Grassley.
Deleting dating apps to meet someone the old fashioned way (working in Chuck Grassley's office)— Benjamin Garbedian (@Benjamin Garbedian) 1697495946
"Who needs hinge when you've got the office of u.s. senator chuck grassley", joked one user:
who needs hinge when you\u2019ve got the office of u.s. senator chuck grassley— gillian (@gillian) 1697502390
My single friends seeking marriage, have you considered working for Chuck Grassley— Taylor Schumann (@Taylor Schumann) 1697497590
Statistically, you have better odds of finding a man by working in @ChuckGrassley\u2019s office than being on DC dating apps.— Sami Goh (@Sami Goh) 1697500259
However some said that the shocking number perhaps meant that Grassley, 90, should resign.
One user exaggerated that he had been in office "for 156 years", whilst another went for a slightly lower number of "137":
@ChuckGrassley @PrestonCNN 20th couple because you\u2019ve been in office for 156 years\u2026— RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeOfMichigan) 1697501277
@ChuckGrassley 20 marriages sounds like a lot, but considering you\u2019ve been in office 137 years it\u2019s actually no big deal.— Lazr Brockheim (@Lazr Brockheim) 1697500201
Others said it was evidence that he had spent too long in office. Grassley was first elected in 1980.
@ChuckGrassley That only means you've been a "public servant" too long.— MiddleMaga.com (@MiddleMaga.com) 1697511619
@ChuckGrassley Tell me you've been in office waaay too long without actually telling me— Molon Labe (@Molon Labe) 1697499520
@ChuckGrassley While that is an impressive stat and congrats to you and all the couples....\n\nIt most telling aspect is that perhaps its time you should Retire.— \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 Bottles - Conqueror/MMXXII \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 Bottles - Conqueror/MMXXII \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1697500973
Another said it was evidence for the need of "term limits":
Grassley isn't the only Senator to possess matchmaking abilities. Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer is also known for producing couples from his office, with 11 marriages between his staffers occurring during his time in office.
Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.