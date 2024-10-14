Chunkz, who is a former collaborator with rapper Yung Filly, has responded on Instagram to his followers asking him for his thoughts on what has happened with his fellow YouTube star.

On October 8, Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her twenties at his Perth hotel room after a performance at Bar120 in Hillarys in September.

Police arrested the 29-year-old in Brisbane before he was extradited to Perth.

The YouTuber has been charged with four counts of sexual penetration without consent and three counts of assault. Barrientos has also been charged with one count of "impeding a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure to their neck".

Chunkz, whose real name is Amin Mohamed, has worked with Yung Filly on a number of occasions in the past, including tracks such as 'Clean Up' and 'Hold' with the latter charting at 29 in the UK singles chart.

And Chunkz has shared a video giving his take on his Instagram story.

"Yes my people, like everyone I've heard the reports coming out of Australia," Chunkz said.

“While I understand many of you want my reaction on it, as this is an ongoing court case I hope you guys understand that I can't and won't be commenting on it publicly.

"So yeah I've just come on here to basically let you know the reasons as to why I can't. Love."

Yung Filly and Chunkz pose with the 'Best Media Personality' award at the MOBO Awards 2021 / Stuart C. Wilson, Getty Images

As part of Barrientos' court case, photos were also provided to the magistrate of the woman's injuries.

"No ordinary person can consent in those circumstances," the prosecutor said, adding: "Across her body is a history of violent acts… we say those photos and what is alleged is beyond the pale, beyond what could be considered to be a consensual act."

"WA Police Sex Assault Squad detectives will allege on Saturday September 28 2024, the man sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s, in his Perth hotel room after he had performed at a venue in Hillarys," the WA Police said in a statement on October 10.

"This investigation is ongoing and Sex Assault Squad detectives urge anyone with information relating to this matter, or any similar incidents, to call Crime Stoppers."

Barrientos was granted bail with strict conditions at the hearing, with a personal undertaking of $100,000 and a surety of $100,000.

All of his planned future releases have been put on hold following his arrest and The FA has pulled an online series featuring him.

Barrientos will appear at Perth Magistrates Court on December 19 for a committal mention.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.