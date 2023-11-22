19 of the funniest takedowns of Cliff Richard fat shaming Elvis

Sir Cliff Richard, has sparked a strong backlash against himself after being accused of 'fat shaming' the late great Elvis Presley, during an appearance on This Morning.

The 83-year-old singer appeared on the show on Monday to promote his new book, A Head Full of Music, which highlights his lifelong career in the entertainment industry and his new album Cliff with Strings — My Kinda Life.

However, the interview took an awkward tone when Richard was asked if he'd ever met Elvis. He explained that he hadn't but did have one chance to meet the 'King of Rock 'n' Roll' but turned it down due to the amount of weight Elvis had. put on in his later life.

"I thought, if I'm having a photograph taken with him and it's gonna be hanging on my refrigerator, he's gotta look good," Richard said. "And I put it off, and of course then he died."

"Should never have put it off just because they're a bit heavier," he added which prompted host Alison Hammond to say: "Is that why you don't want me at your house?"

The surreal moment has since prompted an onslaught of memes mocking Richard for the odd comment.













































































