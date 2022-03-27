The clocks have moved forward an hour overnight to mark British Summer Time, meaning we all lose an hour in the day - and people's thoughts (and jokes) are with Molly-Mae Hague at this time.

The influencer and PrettyLittleThing creative director who shot to fame on Love Island was criticised for her comments during an interview on the Dragon Den star Steven Bartlett's podcast The Diary Of A CEO where she said “we all have the same 24 hours in a day” to achieve our goals - without acknowledging her privilege.

Hague's quote quickly became a meme online as people mocked her tone-deaf words.

As a result of the controversy, the 22-year-old apologised for her comment in an Instagram story where she wrote:

"When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways however [sic] I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.

"I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience."

Now that the clocks have moved forward and we've lost an hour, people on Twitter couldn't help but crack a joke about how Hague might be coping with the fact that there aren't 24 hours in a day today.

























Though there's good news for Hague as when 30 October comes around later this year, she will gain an extra hour when the clocks go back.

