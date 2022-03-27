The clocks have moved forward an hour overnight to mark British Summer Time, meaning we all lose an hour in the day - and people's thoughts (and jokes) are with Molly-Mae Hague at this time.
The influencer and PrettyLittleThing creative director who shot to fame on Love Island was criticised for her comments during an interview on the Dragon Den star Steven Bartlett's podcast The Diary Of A CEOwhere she said “we all have the same 24 hours in a day” to achieve our goals - without acknowledging her privilege.
Hague's quote quickly became a meme online as people mocked her tone-deaf words.
As a result of the controversy, the 22-year-old apologised for her comment in an Instagram story where she wrote:
"When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways however [sic] I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
"I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience."
Now that the clocks have moved forward and we've lost an hour, people on Twitter couldn't help but crack a joke about how Hague might be coping with the fact that there aren't 24 hours in a day today.
Molly mae after realising we just lost an hourpic.twitter.com/EicH5P0bIF— luke scott (@luke scott) 1648343913
Molly Mae after being told that tomorrow only has 23 hourspic.twitter.com/VtzKC852Bo— ed\ud83e\ude90 (@ed\ud83e\ude90) 1648324604
Molly Mae is crying and throwing up because she\u2019s only got 23 hours today— RK (@RK) 1648343355
Molly Mae realising she\u2019s got a 23 hour day todaypic.twitter.com/E67Qtnh65M— \u2026 (@\u2026) 1648343451
It was the morning after the clocks went forward. The lives of Molly Mae and Kim K had turned to chaos because of the loss of an hour.— S\u00edomha McQuinn (@S\u00edomha McQuinn) 1648365610
Molly Mae finding out today she has 23 hours today and not 24pic.twitter.com/1jXln3p6ql— Ben Watson (@Ben Watson) 1648364366
Molly Mae when there's only 23 hours tomorrowpic.twitter.com/MqOSJfEWIj— Tom \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddf7 (@Tom \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddf7) 1648334533
Molly Mae trying to fit everything into 23 hourspic.twitter.com/tj52Ttomj7— Lucy Claire (@Lucy Claire) 1648368867
Molly Mae when she realises she only has 23 hours and not 24https://twitter.com/nocontexthearn/status/1305260677985112072\u00a0\u2026— Jack (@Jack) 1648343003
Molly Mae when the clocks go forward by 1 hour tmrwpic.twitter.com/gUUY3QWBdW— Wajihah (@Wajihah) 1648331790
molly mae realising that we only have 23 hours in the day tomorrowpic.twitter.com/eKkgzH3Ri5— toni collette stan account (@toni collette stan account) 1648296163
Molly Mae after being told she only has 23 hours todaypic.twitter.com/zpFqqF5YpY— n\u00fcclear h\u00f6liday \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@n\u00fcclear h\u00f6liday \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1648364093
Someone check on Molly Mae she\u2019s only getting 23hours today— Isba \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8 (@Isba \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8) 1648339277
my thoughts are with Molly Mae at this difficult time. with the clocks going forward, she really won\u2019t have 24 hours in her day today.— Louis (@Louis) 1648346673
Though there's good news for Hague as when 30 October comes around later this year, she will gain an extra hour when the clocks go back.
She might have lost an hour today, but just wait until Molly Mae finds we get an extra hour later this year\u2026pic.twitter.com/hDX5mzwYds— Rob Jeffries (@Rob Jeffries) 1648368389
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.