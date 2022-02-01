A nightclub event in the UK is receiving a lot of attention online for charging people different entry prices based on race, gender, and sexual orientation.

The event, held at the E1 nightclub in East London on January 28, was organized by Pxssy Palace a group dedicated to hosting nightlife "celebrating black, indigenous and people of colour who are women, queer, intersex, trans or non-binary" according to their website.

The group priced the cost of entry at £112 for straight men, £24.64 for white trans people or non-white straight women, and £16.80 for queer, trans, or non-binary BIPOC.

The site explains their pricing scale is to ensure low-income BIPOC queer people can enter for free. Since their events are for people in those communities they ask allied people to pay more as they are not members of the community and can pay.

Word about Pxssy Palace's events got around on Twitter, leaving some people to comment on the nightclub event's pricing but others defended the event's decision.

When purchasing a ticket, the group asks people to be honest and pay what they feel comfortable with. The recommended tiers are not policed but do put pressure on guests to answer honestly.



A portion of funds from Pxssy Palace's events go toward their taxi funds which offer subsidized taxi service for disabled or trans guests to get home safely.

