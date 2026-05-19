‘Conservation milestone’ as four endangered tigers born at animal park

An animal park is marking a “conservation milestone” following the birth of four tiger cubs from a critically endangered species.

The Sumatran tiger cubs were the first ever to be born at Howletts Wild Animal Park, near Canterbury in Kent, on April 9.

The park is hailing their birth as a significant boost for the future of Sumatran tigers, with less than 400 remaining in the wild.

This is a hugely significant moment for Howletts and for the conservation of this extraordinary species Howletts spokesperson

Keepers have described the cubs as “healthy, fluffy and growing well”.

A Howletts spokesperson said: “This is a hugely significant moment for Howletts and for the conservation of this extraordinary species.

“The birth of four healthy Sumatran tiger cubs is fantastic news, and we are thrilled to be able to share this special milestone with our visitors during Springfest this half-term.”

The cubs’ mother, Tipah, born in January 2019, arrived at the park in May 2022 and these are her first cubs. They are believed to be one of the largest litters recorded to have been produced for Sumatran tigers.

Father Nakal was born in February 2014 and joined the park in July 2025.