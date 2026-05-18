'Beyond parody' as MAGA speaker claims God wants the White House ballroom

A MAGA Christian speaker suggested God has wanted a White House ballroom for 200 years in a speech that has been dubbed “beyond parody”.

For reasons that remain rather obscure, US president Donald Trump has been pushing hard for a ballroom to be built on the grounds of the historic White House.

This weekend, at the Trump-backed “Rededicate 250” religious event, one speaker, Eric Metaxas, a Christian author, appeared to suggest God has been waiting for Trump to be in power in order to build the ballroom he always wanted.

In a bizarre comment about the Revolutionary War, he said: “They burned parts of the city, including the White House, which at that time, if you can believe it, did not yet have a ballroom.”

“It’s hard to believe that it would take two centuries for the Lord to raise up a great man to bring that ballroom finally to stand where it needs to stand. It’s extraordinary. We only had to wait 200 years,” he continued.

“Beyond parody,” one political commentator labelled the comments.

And, more mockery followed.

“At last, the ballroom we’ve all been praying for lo these many years,” someone joked.

Another asked: “Let me get this straight…Trump’s gilded ballroom is God ordained now?

“I just cannot.”

Someone else wrote: “Turns out God wanted the ballroom.”

One person pointed out: “One reason the founders believed in a separation of church and state was that they knew it would corrupt religion to intertwine it with politics; and here we are.”

With Trump initially claiming that not a dollar of taxpayer money would be spent to construct it, and beginning demolition works on part of the East Wing without approval, the build has been met with legal challenges.

Following a gunfire incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month, Trump has claimed there is a need for the ballroom to be built. The GOP is now pushing a bill that aims to use $1 billion of taxpayer money for the ballroom, though it has hit roadblocks for now.

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