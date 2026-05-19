GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 details 'revealed' amid pre-order speculation

GTA 6 trailer 3 details have been 'revealed' amid speculation pre-orders could open soon.

It's the week of a Take-Two Interactive earnings call and its portfolio of studios, including Rockstar Games and 2K, has a history of making announcements around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track trailers updates, gameplay leaks and release date clues online.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the breaking news, pre-order updates and fan reactions as they happen.

GTA 6 trailer 3 details 'revealed' amid pre-order speculation from GTA6 It seems details about GTA 6 trailer 3 have been revealed on social media. In a now deleted post on Reddit, one user with a high karma count whose posts are usually about music (the account has since been deleted) claimed the song used in trailer 3 will be 'Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)' by The Rolling Stones. The track opens with the lyric 'The police in New York' which has fuelled speculation further as Lucia has a background from Liberty City. The user added: "Don't ask how I know! I'm not a GTA fan and only found out by accident." And there have been a number of comments on the post. KoloTourbae said: "Whether you're right or wrong, that song would fit perfectly." lurkaaa said: "It would fit tbh but I'll believe it when I see it." PaperFull1305 said: "Lowkeniuenly this guys whole profile IS about music..." GTA 6 trailer 3 has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and these claims are speculation until anything official is announced.

No official pre-order update yet today Rockstar Games has not yet shared an official update about GTA 6 following widespread, heavy speculation pre-orders were due to go live today (Monday 18 May). A number of people across the internet claimed to have received an email from Best Buy saying GTA 6 pre-orders will start today. But on GTA Forums, someone whose identity has been verified by administrators on the platform said Best Buy "got it wrong". And that seems to have been the case as Rockstar has not yet shared an update about GTA 6 at the time of writing. The studio usually posts on social media by now if there is anything to share.

GTA 6 pre-order hopes blow reaction from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to an insider claiming Best Buy got the alleged GTA 6 pre-order email "wrong" and that pre-orders will not open today. On a post, calmonlsc said: "Today is going to be a catastrophic day." TheTechPoTaToCHIP said: "So it was a public email with blatantly wrong info that got sent to affiliates and they had at least two business days to correct it but Best Buy did absolutely nothing? No clarifications?" BasicBoy5 said: "Bruh they really let us have hope for four days." ItsRobbSmark said: "I have a hard time believing his premise where there are so many inquiries today that they're now doing damage control... It was major news on Thursday night, like literally every major publication that covers gaming covered that email... If they were going to have an 'of f***' moment it would have been then." rnh89 said: "It took them four days to acknowledge this. And in the meantime their stock went crazy. They didn't need to even do anything to keep the investors happy for the 21st." The emails have not been officially confirmed by Best Buy and GTA 6 pre-order details have not been officially confirmed.

GTA 6 pre-order hopes dealt huge blow by insider Hopes that GTA 6 pre-orders could start today (Monday 18 May) have taken a huge blow after an insider claims the company got the alleged GTA 6 pre-order email "wrong". A number of people across the internet claimed to have received an email from Best Buy saying GTA 6 pre-orders will go live today. But on GTA Forums, someone whose identity has been verified by administrators on the platform has said Best Buy "got it wrong". The post said: "I don't want to disappoint anyone but internal company emails suggest that Best Buy has got it wrong and no pre-orders will be launching today. "Things might change at the last minute but I'd advise keeping your expectations in check." Spider-Vice, the admin who verified the poster's identity, said: "Person on the forums who has a high ranking position in a European distribution company confirmed there's no preorders and as evidence they sent me a corporate email with said discussion about there being no preorders scheduled and how Best Buy made a mistake." These emails have not been officially confirmed by Best Buy and GTA 6 pre-order details have not been officially confirmed.

GTA 6 pre-order 'hint' from PS Store The PS Store and PlayStation website are showing GTA 6 is available for "free delivery" as speculation about game pre-orders opening today (Monday) intensifies. The change was spotted and posted across social media and, sure enough, it says "free deliveries" on the PS Store listing and PlayStation website. There is not the option to pre-order the game on either site though. It still says the game is available to Wishlist and that's it. To be clear, at the time of writing, GTA 6 pre-orders have not opened and nothing has been officially confirmed about them yet.

Take-Two CEO confirms GTA 6 release date Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, has confirmed GTA 6 still remains on track to release on 19 November.

Speaking with David Senra, when asked about timelines for the game, Zelnick said: "November 19, I do know. It's been announced. "I think we're about 18 months behind the original date, not much more than that." Zelnick confirmed Take-Two does not disclose the total revenue of GTA 5 but confirmed "it's a lot". "The reason people keep playing is because it's constantly updated and it's good, the most recent content pack was awesome," he added.

GTA 6 pre-order details and trailer 3 'imminent' There's heavy speculation on social media GTA 6 pre-orders will open today (Monday 18 May) and there will be an accompanying trailer 3 too. This comes after a number of people across the internet claimed to have received an email from Best Buy saying GTA 6 pre-orders will go live this week. During a stream, YouTuber FrogboyX1Gaming held his phone up to the camera, showing what he said is an email he received from Best Buy saying he can get five per cent off if he pre-orders a physical copy of GTA 6 between 18 and 21 May.

A number of other people across social media claimed they received the exact same email, with some saying they even traced the domain the email was sent back to Best Buy, which suggests GTA 6 pre-orders may open today. These emails have not been officially confirmed by Best Buy and Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the pre-order date for GTA 6.

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