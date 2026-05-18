This week brings a fresh wave of entertainment to screens and consoles, headlined by John Krasinski's return as Jack Ryan in Jack Ryan: Ghost War for Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers are set to unveil a new Netflix series where a retirement community battles monsters. Other notable releases, curated by entertainment journalists, include Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike in the gender satire Ladies First, the eighth and final season of The Chi, and an ambitious Lego Batman video game offering a career retrospective for the Caped Crusader.

John Krasinski reprises his role as Jack Ryan in Jack Ryan: Ghost War, arriving on Prime Video this Wednesday. This marks the sixth film and third reboot within the Tom Clancy spy franchise, with familiar faces such as Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and Betty Gabriel also returning.

Netflix will debut Ladies First on Friday, 22 May, a gender satire starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike. Cohen portrays a chauvinistic man who awakens in a parallel world where women hold dominant power. Charles Dance, Emily Mortimer, and Richard E. Grant also feature.

The Oscar-nominated animated feature Arco lands on Hulu this Friday, 22 May.

This vibrant French time-travel fantasy follows a boy named Arco from 2932, who inadvertently journeys to 2075. In this future, he encounters a young girl living in a world of robotic parenting and persistent climate disaster. The film has been lauded as a "cartoony and dreamy parable' that 'directly confronts ecological apocalypse and yet still finds a thrillingly optimistic note to end on."

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2, previously merged into a single feature, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, will be available on Peacock from Friday, 22 May. Following its theatrical run, this extended version includes a 7½ minute animated sequence originally cut from the initial release.

A two-hour television special, Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live, will air on CBS this Tuesday, ahead of the Grammys' move to ABC in the coming decade.

This concert film and interview compilation features archival footage and behind-the-scenes glimpses, making it a must-see for Rod Stewart enthusiasts. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream it live or on-demand, while Essential subscribers can access it the following day.

British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters showcases her refined storytelling on her new album, Florescence, released this Friday. The record offers an ideal soundtrack for new romance or for anyone susceptible to her distinctive folk-pop appeal.

New York-via-Atlanta duo Lowertown, comprising Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg, unveil their latest record, Ugly Duckling Union, this Friday on Summer Shade Records. Previously known for their bedroom pop sound, this release is described as their strongest to date. It features more infectious tracks like the love song "I Like You A Lot," alongside folk-jazz explorations such as "Big Thumb," and emotionally charged narrative verses in "Worst Friend." Lo-fi and indie rock fans are encouraged to take note, as this album is tipped to be a highlight of the year.

Ugly Duckling Union” by Lowertown, left, and “Florescence” by Maisie Peters Summer Shade/Gingerbread Man-Atlantic Records via AP

Brooke Shields leads the cast of You’re Killing Me, a six-episode series premiering Monday on Acorn TV. Shields portrays a successful novelist who partners with a true crime podcaster to unravel a murder mystery.

Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany stars in Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, with the first two episodes launching Wednesday on Apple TV. Maslany plays a struggling divorcee who witnesses a crime live via webcam, while Jake Johnson ("New Girl") features as her ex-husband.

From the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers, comes The Boroughs, debuting Thursday on Netflix. This new series shifts focus from teenagers to an idyllic retirement community whose residents unite to combat monsters. The ensemble cast includes Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, and Denis O’Hare.

Lena Waithe’s acclaimed drama The Chi returns for its eighth and final season this Friday, 22 May, on Paramount+. The series continues its coming-of-age narrative, exploring the lives of residents on Chicago’s South Side as they navigate violence and systemic racism.

Acorn TV/Showtime/Netflix via AP

New Video Games Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight offers a comprehensive career retrospective for the Caped Crusader, launching this Friday, 22 May, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, and PC. The game integrates elements from decades of Batman films and TV shows, featuring classic villains like The Joker, The Penguin, Two-Face, and Bane.

Players can also team up with a friend, taking on roles such as Robin, Batgirl, or Catwoman. Developed by TT Games, this iteration of Gotham City is touted as their most ambitious yet.

Cuddly dinosaur Yoshi, a recent breakout star on the big screen, takes centre stage in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, arriving Thursday on Switch 2. In this adventure, Yoshi discovers a talking encyclopedia, Mr. E, with each two-page spread transforming into a new world to explore.

Yoshi retains his signature tongue attack and can invite friendly creatures to ride on his back, sharing their unique abilities. This charming adventure is designed for younger players, though its vibrant animation will appeal to adults too.

Microsoft’s Forza Horizon 6 racer speeds into Japan this Tuesday on Xbox X/S and PC, following previous settings in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Mexico.

Japan offers diverse environments, from coastal paths and mountain roads to Tokyo’s neon-lit streets. Beyond a vast array of races, players can master stunts, deliver food, or collect fast-food mascots, with the possibility of encountering a giant robot. With 550 real-life cars available, filling your garage promises months of gameplay.