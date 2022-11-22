Conspiracy theorists have bizarrely claimed there's a correlation between disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and SpongeBob SquarePants.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, one user uploaded a clip showing the fictional character's ID, with claims that the address aligned with Epstein's.

He tried to keep things brief after raising concerns that fact-checkers could target him. "I can't say too much," he said before suggesting SpongeBob's ID led to Epstein Island.

Another outlandish conspiracy of his claimed that Monsters Inc referenced Adrenochrome, which some conspiracy theorists believe to be harvested from the blood of children by Hollywood elites.

The caption read: "THIS IS THE WORLD WE LIVE IN FOLKS, WAKE UP AND REALIZE MOST OF THE THINGS YOUVE BEEN TAUGHT ARE A LIE TO KEEP YOU A SLAVE & BLIND TO THE REAL TRUTH. SO YOU BUILD A FUTURE OF DESTRUCTION FOR THE NEXT GENERATION. THIS WORLD & THE PEOPLE THAT RUN IT ARE SICK. & THEY WILL BE DONE AWAY WITH AS THEY ALREADY ARE. MARK MY WORDS".









Followers flocked to the post with similar views and to praise the Instagrammer for "giving to inside scoop."

"This thing runs deep bro. Everything coming out into the light," one said, while another added: "Everything is being exposed they can't hide anymore the veil is lifted."

While the theories were certainly creative, the post was flagged by Instagram as "false information."





Instagram

A spokesperson for Nickelodeon shut down the claim and told the fact-checking outlet Lead Stories: "This claim is incorrect."



The original conspiracy clip first surfaced in 2020. According to the publication, the theory suggests that "'124 Conch Street' is the address of a theme park called 'Ledges of Little St. James' on one of Epstein's islands, Little Saint James" – which is also referred to as Epstein Island.

However, there isn’t a theme park on the private island Jeffrey Epstein owned with the same address.

'124 Conch Street, Bikini Bottom, Pacific Ocean', did not return any Google Maps results at the time of writing.

