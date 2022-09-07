The love for corn is a beautiful thing.

Tariq, also known as TikTok's adorable "Corn Kid," captured many hearts in the US with his love for the yellow vegetable over the past month.

And now, he's been named South Dakota's Corn-Bassador!

The 7-year-old gained viral success following the release of a Recess Therapy video, which then became a hit on the platform by The Gregory Brothers.

According to the state's tourism Twitter account, they happily welcomed the little corn aficionado to The World's Only Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota.

"He's got the juice! Congratulations to Tariq, our favorite Cornfluencer, for becoming the South Dakota Corn-Bassador! #itscorn #cornkid #recesstherapy," the caption read, followed by a picture of Tariq grinning as he spoke to a news outlet.

Another post from the tourism account showed Tariq smiling from ear to ear as he stood behind a cardboard corn cutout at the palace.

"The King of Corn has arrived.#itsCORN #cornkid #recesstherapy,” the caption read.

According to The World's Only Corn Palace website, the palace building is over a century old and has many different hues of corn each year, with murals uniquely designed by corn nailed to the wall.

The site also estimates that over 500,000 visitors from all over the nation come to visit each year.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) also took to her Twitter to welcome Tariq and joked that his love for the vegetable "contains more than a kernel of truth and has reached ears" across the world.

In a report from KSFY-TV, South Dakota also gave Tariq a scholarship so he could learn more about the state's agriculture tourism.

Well, that sounds corntastic!

