Many public figures have been the victims of Wikipedia ‘vandalism’ over the years (including Tory politicians Liz Truss, Jonathan Gullis and Victoria Atkins), and now “7 Days” singer Craig David has – again – had his page hijacked by pranksters to make one specific Olympics joke.

After an edit on 19 July claimed David “had a bird called Kes which he bought in Barnsley” (a reference to a gag in Keith Lemon creator Leigh Francis’ sketch show, Bo' Selecta!), edits from 30 July started joking the musician was “part of Team GB’s Olympic Archery team” in Paris in the dedicated role of “Bow Selector”.

Ba dum tiss.

A little over an hour later, someone else quipped that David “met a girl on Monday” in July this year, “but was unable to arrange any further correspondence due to his commitments to the GB Olympics Archery team”.

Eventually, a more mature Wikipedia volunteer stepped in and “protected” the article so it would require “autoconfirmed or confirmed access” to make changes to it, a move in place until Saturday.

And as the above suggests, it isn’t the first time this particular joke has been made on David’s Wikipedia page, as we reported back in 2021 during the Tokyo Olympics that it was happening then, too.

David hasn’t commented on the repeated vandalism of his Wikipedia page, so it’s not clear what he makes of it all, but his dislike of Francis’ sketch show – which takes its name from a lyric in his track with Artful Dodger, “Re-Rewind” – is well-documented.

He told the Sunday Timesin 2007: “The whole Bo' Selecta! Thing was killing me for a while because this idiot had a cult following and I was the main caricature.

“Inside it was absolutely pissing me off and hurtful beyond belief. There were times when I thought I just want to knock this guy [Francis] out.”

